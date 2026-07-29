To help my dad with medical

Hi My name is Vanessa I'm coming here not to beg for money I work two job 13 hours a day both of my parents have became sick within a few months apart and I'm the only daughter that has been by there side from day one I'm struggling to help my parents because I have my own bills I'm trying to raise money to help them with bills they worked there whole life also raised there children there grandchildren and great grandson if you can help we would would appreciate any help even if it's just $1 dollar I know everyone is struggling right now if you can't donate please say a prayer for my parents my mom has cancer and other issues and Dad has a life cardiac vest on please if you can or if you can't just say a prayer and share this please thank you