To help fund Anaya college education

Anaya is a caring ,loving ,smart,young lady. She was an IB student president of her social studies honor society. She was also a member of the Spanish and English honor society.She has always dreamed of becoming a psychologist and help children. She faced alot of obstacles

At the age of 2 she lost her dad due to murder she suffered a serve burn in 2018 and had to deal with me having a stroke and losing my job in 2019 but yet instill she never lost sight of her dreams of helping other children with their mental health and struggles they may face