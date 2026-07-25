To help earn the money to get an attorney

Hello everyone my name is Santana Burks I'm 31 years old and I have three amazing children, dad is not in their life his family is not in their life and I don't have a lot of family, DCS removed my kids from me when I had a bad reaction to my psych meds they said that I had to get regulated on my psych meds for them to give me my kids back and now the placement that they're at is trying to adopt my kids they are trying to terminate my rights for no reason I have every bit of proof to show everyone I want to set this page up to where it goes directly to my attorney I don't care if it's 50 cents or a dollar please please help me get this attorney to get my kids back in a safe environment the foster home that they're in right now is verbally abusive mentally abusive and just not good for children all around there are so many safety concerns where they are in the placement that they're in is being investigated please from the bottom of my heart my kids are my entire world they are my every motivation to get up and be better every single day they are my lifeline my heart's in human forms I hate to have to ask this way but I have no other choice I have a time limit as well please anything will help in the name of Jesus



