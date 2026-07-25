To help a friend get back on his feet

We need help with medical fees no amount is too small while raising

🚨 URGENT MEDICAL APPEAL 🚨





Dear friends, family, and kindhearted members of the public,





We are reaching out with a heartfelt plea for help on behalf of [Linus], who is currently battling a serious kidney disease and urgently requires funds for medical treatment.





He is going through an incredibly difficult time and is unable to meet the high cost of the care he needs. We sincerely appeal to everyone who can help to please extend a helping hand. No amount is too small, and every contribution brings him one step closer to receiving life-saving treatment.





We understand that many people have become cautious because of the prevalence of scams. However, this is a genuine appeal.





If you are unable to donate, please help by sharing this appeal with others. Your support, prayers, and generosity could make the difference between despair and hope.





Thank you for your compassion and generosity. May God bless everyone who lends a helping hand.