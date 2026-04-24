To give Mike a proper service and final goodbye.

It is with profound sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Michael at just 51 years old. Michael was a devoted father to 16 children and a proud grandfather to many. Above all else, his family was his greatest joy and purpose in life. He leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and countless memories that will be cherished forever.





Anyone who knew Michael knew that he had a personality that could light up a room. He was one of the goofiest, funniest people you could ever meet. He loved making people laugh and could turn even the most ordinary moments into memories worth remembering. While he could be serious when he needed to be, it was his humor, his big heart, and his ability to bring people together that made him so special.





The loss of Michael has left an unimaginable hole in the hearts of his children, grandchildren, family, and friends. As they navigate this difficult time, we are asking for support to help cover funeral and memorial expenses and to ease some of the financial burden during this period of grief. No donation is too small, and every act of kindness is deeply appreciated. If you are unable to contribute financially, we ask that you please share this fundraiser and keep Michael’s family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you for helping us honor the life of a truly remarkable man. Michael’s laughter, love, strength, and spirit will continue to live on through the many lives he touched. Forever loved. Forever missed. Never forgotten. “Some people leave footprints wherever they go. Michael left laughter, love, and memories that will last a lifetime.”