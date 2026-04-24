To get to College

I know it's kinda weird to raise money for yourself, but I want to start off by saying that. I would be the first one in my family to go to college, other than my brother who went to a trade school before it was classified as a college degree.





I want to go to Sam Houston State University, it's been my life goal once I knew what some top schools were for criminal justice and forensic science.





I am trying to get a criminal justice major, because I believe everyone should be represented and that there is a lot that has gone wrong in the criminal justice field. And I want to help those who need it, the victims who need the help from the beyond.





Thank you for taking time to read this, and if you donate I thank you from everything I can say, and if you don't I understand that everyone's money is tight and say thank you also.