To finally unite with someone over 6 years

This is my first time making this, and I'll try to explain fully. So, for 6 years, my girlfriend and I have been online dating, using video calls to try and mimic real life sleeping. She's 26 and I'm 32. She's about to graduate college, and I can't be there for her. We're both devastated and don't know what else to do. I'm also disabled and can't save or raise enough money to go see her, even for her pre-graduation picture. I want to do something, anything, to make it there, even if I'm late for her graduation in July. Even if I don't make it in time, I just want to be there for her, even if it's only for a week. I just want to do anything. Her parents are also putting the high pressure on both of us. Please, I'm just begging for any kind of help. I'm even trying to job hunt while I'm disabled, and that's how desperate I am for this. 6 years without being there for her, without being able to hug her, I'm just wanting to change all that.