To create funds for the Gomez family

For those who may be interested in helping donate any dollar you could for the expenses due to a tragic incident involving a loving mother, her 19 year old daughter and her 2 year old granddaughter. Their vehicle went overboard in the water with all 3 souls inside unfortunatly they werent able to rescue them on time and sadly passed away. They want to be able to send the bodies back to their homeland plus be able to pay for the funeral expenses. Since this incident is something uncalled for and very sad for the innocent family left behind any dollar counts. Please we ask that you put yourselves in their shoes and think what if something like that happend to your family. What if the last call you received was that person's last breath?.

Any little donation counts.