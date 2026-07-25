To continue with Iron The Pupster children's books

Hello,





Writing children's book series Iron The Pupster where the main character is a dog with the name Iron. As independent author, have published first book through Amazon Amazon.com: Iron The Pupster: The journey begins for the goof-fluff German Sheppard woof: 9798247049647: Augov, Heliin: Books . The road to first publishing has been a difficult one. Getting the idea, continually pushing forward and learning along the way. Sometimes with smaller steps, sometimes with longer leaps.

First book is only the first step and there are many more stories to be told. First book is just about few months, where there are many years worth of stories to be told. The first chapter of the first book describes from the first thought to "this is the feeling of having a family!" - and all of this long before even being born.

Creative ideas flow and I am going to continue writing and publishing. To write about positive values, describing how and why something works, telling stories about life lessons, and all of it from Iron's life perspective. At least this is my personal goal.

The goal for the fundraiser is to be able to prioritize writing the series. It took few years to publish the first book but this pace is an issue. With this pace the readers would grow up before the stories get concluded. Therefor I need to step up the pace, if I would want children of same generation to be able to enjoy the stories from start to finish. And I do hope for this!

Of course you can also support by buying the books or by supporting IronThePupster through Locals.com . Any and every support is appreciated!





Thank you!



