To build family an evangilist family house

I am endale an evangilist.I want to serve God. first I want to hold my family.I get money scarsity. please help me to build my house and then I serve my Gold.I want to serve Bible by an examplar life.Help me brotherly.God love all of us by His bloved son. I have four children they must live in their house . please help us Jesus teach us phil 4: 19. thank you for your Godly heart to leasen me. I ask zar800,000=8,000,000birr total. 300,000zar =3,000,000 to buy land, 200,000 zar = 2,000,000 birr to buy building matterials,150,000zar =1,500,000birr to pay worker, 150,000zar=1,500,000birr to the finishing work and painting. thank you for your suport.



