To better myself and the world

Hi my name is Robin. I've never done anything like this before. I left a toxic work environment. I mean so toxic. I thought about harming myself. I now can't find a job I have about 2 weeks before all of my bills are due. If anyone can help me. I appreciate you to the moon and back. I'm so tired of struggling. I sacrificed 20 years of my life to help raise my sister's kids and take care of my sick mom. Now I'm alone in the world and I just need some help please God be good