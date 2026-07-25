Over the past year, I’ve felt God calling me to attend Bible school so I can grow deeper in my faith, gain a better understanding of His Word, and spend time learning alongside other Christians.

After a lot of prayer and seeking God’s guidance, I believe He has led me to attend Capernwray New Zealand. I’m really excited about this opportunity, but to make it happen I need to raise funds to cover the cost of tuition, accommodation, and travel.

I’d be incredibly grateful for your prayers and support as I take this step of faith and follow where God is leading me.



