TN Breasr Cancer Warrior

Before I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I worked three jobs and was able to support myself. Seven months ago, everything changed when I was diagnosed with stage 3 triple negative breast cancer. Since then, I have had to stop working two of my jobs, and things have become very difficult. The illness has left me feeling sick, fatigued, weak, and unable to eat, so most days I am just sleeping. My energetic, happy life has completely gone downhill.





Now, I am facing surgery, ongoing medication, and mounting bills. The financial strain is overwhelming, and I am struggling to keep up with everything. Your support would help me cover these essential costs and give me hope during this challenging time. I am also hoping to use some of the funds to help with transportation to treatments and to keep up with basic living expenses while I focus on my health.





I would greatly appreciate any help you can offer. Your kindness means so much to me, and I am grateful for every bit of support. God bless.





Thank you

Ozella