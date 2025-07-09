TM Productions

T.M. Productions is a private independent film, television, & video production company whose mission is to create high quality premium content that is entertaining, inspiring, & relatable to the audience and to deliver a great experience. But beyond that and the reason why we're trying to raise so much money is to change, disrupt, and revolutionize the entire entertainment industry by creating a new & better alternative to Hollywood that is decentralized, non-elitist, non-monopolistic, and where everyone has equal opportunities. Hollywood has many problems, and we're the solution. Please consider supporting our MEGA mission- to Make Entertainment Great Again!

For many years now Hollywood has been doing a lot of things wrong; from putting out subpar content, engaging in unethical business practices, monopolizing the industry, and making it harder for independent creators & entertainers to break into the industry, among many other things. Here at T.M. Productions we plan on changing all of that. This is the start of a movement that with your help we can make a difference. No longer will Hollywood be the gatekeeper to people's success and what the audience consumes. Now more than ever an initiative like this is needed. Overall we just want to make good content and make a positive impact on people, to help inspire and motivate them through our work as well as being good role models to look up to. Join us on our journey and let's team up to create a better entertainment industry! Click here for a list of all the things T.M. Productions will do differently that sets it apart from Hollywood and all the other companies: https://tmanninoproductions.com/news/f/our-long-term-mission-for-the-company





Rewards:

Listed below are the rewards you'll get based on the amount you donate. Each higher reward also contains all of the previous lower rewards.



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• $5- Special thank you and shoutout outline.





• $10- Pre-order a digital copy of one of our movies, TV shows, or web series and get early access to it before the rest of the public.





• $25- Pre-order a digital copy of a special edition version of one of our projects that includes extras & special bonus features (deleted scenes, BTS content, etc.). Also get autographed postcard of cast & crew included.





• $50- Have a phone or video call, email, message, or chat with the cast & crew of one of our projects. Plus an autographed picture or postcard and a special thank you letter from them.







• $75- Invitation to be a part of a focus group and see test screenings of our projects.





• $100- Free ticket & VIP pass to attend a live promo event that includes a special autograph signing, photo op, meet & greet, & VIP access with our cast & crew.





• $250- Special invitation to be an audience member during one of our shoots.





• $500- Special invitation to attend the exclusive premiere & premiere party of one of our projects.





• $750- Special invitation to attend an advanced cast & crew screening of one of our projects.





• $1,000- Special invitation to attend a wrap party for one of our projects.





• $2,500- Special opportunity to visit the set of one of our projects during production and get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the project.





• $5,000- Special opportunity to be in a scene on one of our projects.





• $7,500- Special opportunity to attend a production meeting for our current slate of content.





• $10,000- Special opportunity to attend a production meeting planning session for our upcoming slate of content. Also get to be a sponsor of the company or get your own project developed ($10,000 budget).





• $25,000- Become a sponsor of the company and have the cast & crew of one of our projects make an appearance at your event, or get your own project developed ($25,000 budget).





• $50,000- Become a sponsor of the company and have the cast & crew of one of our projects attend your event, or get your own project developed ($50,000 budget).





• $75,000- Become a sponsor of the company and have the cast & crew of one of our projects attend your event and promote it on social media, or get your own project developed ($75,000 budget).





• $100,000- Become a sponsor of the company and have the cast & crew of one of our projects attend your event and film it for one of our projects, or get your own project developed and produced ($100,000 budget).





• $250,000- Get your own project developed and produced ($250,000 budget).





• $500,000- Get your own project developed and produced ($500,000 budget).





• $750,000- Get your own project developed and produced ($750,000 budget).





• $1,000,000- Get your own project developed and produced ($1 million budget).





Funding Stretch Goals:

Our goals will be separated into five phases with five goals each, and each phase enabling us to accomplish specific things.

Phase One- Investing in equipment, hiring part-time crew & talent:



• Goal #1- $10,000



• Goal #2- $25,000



• Goal #3- $50,000



• Goal #4- $75,000



• Goal #5- $100,000

Phase 2- Micro budget projects, setting up office, hiring full-time crew & talent:



• Goal #1- $100,000



• Goal #2- $250,000



• Goal #3- $500,000



• Goal #4- $750,000



• Goal #5- $1,000,000



Phase 3- Small budget projects, building main studio:



• Goal #1- $1,000,000

• Goal #2- $2,500,000



• Goal #3- $5,000,000



• Goal #4- $7,500,000



• Goal #5- $10,000,000



Phase 4- Medium budget projects, setting up offices/studios around country:



• Goal #1- $10,000,000



• Goal #2- $25,000,000



• Goal #3- $50,000,000



• Goal #4- $75,000,000



• Goal #5- $100,000,000

Phase 5- Large budget projects, acquiring other companies:



• Goal #1- $100,000,000



• Goal #2- $250,000,000



• Goal #3- $500,000,000



• Goal #4- $750,000,000



• Goal #5- $1,000,000,000





FAQS:



What will the funds be used for?

All of the funds will go towards these three things: creating content, hiring the best people who share our vision, and setting up production studios all around the country. I'm sure one of the first things that popped in your mind is why on earth do we need to raise this insane amount of money of $1 billion dollars, and the reason is because it will require this much (and perhaps even more) to accomplish these things without any outside help and to be able to compete with Hollywood. If we reach this goal we will be able to build a bunch of studios and have a ton of movies & TV shows in the pipeline within a short timeframe.

How will you be able to build multiple studios across the country?

Our plan is to partner up with other production companies in certain areas throughout the country and provide them with the necessary funds and resources so that they can build them themselves. This not only makes things much easier on our part, but it decentralizes the system and enables other companies to get involved as well.

What will you do when you make profits?

All of the profit that we make from our movies, TV shows, and other content will be invested right back into the company to fund more projects. This is yet another departure from how Hollywood does things considering most films and studios actually lose money. So not only is our goal to actually make the company and our work profitable, but we plan to reinvest that profit.

What's in it for me?

If you're tired of the same old crap coming out of Hollywood, this is for you. If you're tired of being lectured and ridiculed by out-of-touch celebrities and being censored and cancelled for your political views, this is for you. If you're afraid to speak up about your views out of fear over being harassed or losing your job, this is for you. If you're sick of struggling trying to break into or scrape by in the industry, this is for you. If you're annoyed with how undeserving idiots with zero talent or work ethic somehow make it big while those who deserve it don't get recognition, than this is for you. Whether you're a viewer or a fellow creator, if you want to see a change with the entertainment industry than this is the way to fight back. Any amount of support is greatly appreciated and we will make sure that your voice will be heard. Join us and let's make history together!



Links:

Website: https://www.tmanninoproductions.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TManninoProductions/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tmanninoproductions