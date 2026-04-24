Title: Urgent Appeal – Help Hasan & Aysal Hear the

Identity Statement & Medical Appeal for the Hijazi Family

Palestinian Refugees from Gaza – Currently Residing in Belgium





We are the Hijazi family, forcibly displaced from the Gaza Strip due to the devastating war. We lost our home and our sense of security, but our heaviest burden is the profound hearing loss affecting our two young children. We are now in Belgium, struggling to rebuild our lives while navigating immense medical and psychological challenges.





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About Our Children





Hasan Hijazi (Born: January 3, 2018 – Age 7)





· Diagnosed with bilateral profound deafness.

· Underwent a right-ear cochlear implant surgery performed by a Qatari surgeon in Gaza in 2021.

· His external sound processor was destroyed during the repeated bombings in Gaza. Since then, his speech development has significantly regressed—he used to speak well, but his progress has drastically declined due to trauma and lack of auditory input.

· Immediate Needs: Replacement of the damaged processor (estimated cost: €5,000), intensive speech therapy (logopédie), and regular audiological follow-ups.





Aysal Hijazi (Born: January 16, 2024 – Age 2)





· Diagnosed with bilateral profound deafness (detected in Egypt, with a known family history).

· Medical specialists at CHU Saint-Pierre strongly recommend an urgent bilateral cochlear implantation (both ears) due to her critical age for language acquisition.

· She has successfully undergone all pre-implant assessments:

· CT Scan (Jan 2026): Normal inner ear morphology, though showing signs of bilateral otitis media (middle ear infection).

· MRI (Jan 2026): Normal cranial nerves (VII & VIII) and inner ear structures, with no malformations—making her an excellent candidate for implants.

· She is currently receiving treatment (Mometasone nasal spray) for her ear infections.

· Immediate Needs: Bilateral cochlear implant surgery, post-operative auditory rehabilitation, and developmental neurology follow-ups.





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The Ongoing Struggle





· The war in Gaza didn't just destroy our home—it inflicted deep psychological trauma on our children. Hasan, who was making good progress with his speech, has lost significant ground due to the constant noise, stress, and displacement.

· We are living in Belgium with limited resources, far from our extended family and support network.

· We have numerous upcoming medical appointments (including neurodevelopmental consultations in April 2026) and continuous hospital visits. The costs of transportation, specialized medications, and future surgeries far exceed our current financial means.





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Required Medical Plan





1. For Hasan:

· Purchase of a new external sound processor and spare parts.

· Weekly speech therapy sessions to regain lost language skills.

· Regular ENT and audiology check-ups.

2. For Aysal:

· Urgent bilateral cochlear implant surgery (to be scheduled soon).

· Long-term auditory-verbal therapy and rehabilitation.

· Pediatric neurology monitoring to ensure healthy neurodevelopment alongside her hearing recovery.





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Our Call for Support





We are reaching out to kind-hearted individuals, humanitarian organizations, and charities to help us provide:





· Coverage for the medical devices (processors and implants).

· Funding for the surgeries and post-operative care.

· Support for speech therapy and psychological rehabilitation to help our children overcome their trauma and catch up on lost developmental milestones.





Every contribution, no matter how small, will be a profound gift to Hasan and Aysal—it will give them the chance to hear the beauty of life, to learn, and to build a future despite the horrors they have endured.





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How to Donate





Bank Transfer / Donation Details:

(Please insert your fundraising link, IBAN, or campaign page here)





For more information or to verify our case:

(Insert contact details, social worker reference, or campaign manager info here)





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Attestation & Medical References





We hold official medical reports from CHU Saint-Pierre (Brussels) and the Centre Comprendre et Parler, confirming all diagnoses, the need for surgery, and the urgent requirement for new devices. Our treating physicians (Dr. Layal Abi-Khalil, Dr. Céline Leclercq, and audiologists at the center) are actively following both cases.





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With profound gratitude and hope,

The Hijazi Family (Hasan, Aysal, and their parents)

Mouscron / Brussels, Belgium – 2026



