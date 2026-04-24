GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Title: Urgent Appeal – Help Hasan & Aysal Hear the

Goal€20,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byABDELRAHMAN HIJAZI

Fundraiser funds will be received by ABDELRAHMAN HIJAZI

Title: Urgent Appeal – Help Hasan & Aysal Hear the

Identity Statement & Medical Appeal for the Hijazi Family

Palestinian Refugees from Gaza – Currently Residing in Belgium


We are the Hijazi family, forcibly displaced from the Gaza Strip due to the devastating war. We lost our home and our sense of security, but our heaviest burden is the profound hearing loss affecting our two young children. We are now in Belgium, struggling to rebuild our lives while navigating immense medical and psychological challenges.


---


About Our Children


Hasan Hijazi (Born: January 3, 2018 – Age 7)


· Diagnosed with bilateral profound deafness.

· Underwent a right-ear cochlear implant surgery performed by a Qatari surgeon in Gaza in 2021.

· His external sound processor was destroyed during the repeated bombings in Gaza. Since then, his speech development has significantly regressed—he used to speak well, but his progress has drastically declined due to trauma and lack of auditory input.

· Immediate Needs: Replacement of the damaged processor (estimated cost: €5,000), intensive speech therapy (logopédie), and regular audiological follow-ups.


Aysal Hijazi (Born: January 16, 2024 – Age 2)


· Diagnosed with bilateral profound deafness (detected in Egypt, with a known family history).

· Medical specialists at CHU Saint-Pierre strongly recommend an urgent bilateral cochlear implantation (both ears) due to her critical age for language acquisition.

· She has successfully undergone all pre-implant assessments:

· CT Scan (Jan 2026): Normal inner ear morphology, though showing signs of bilateral otitis media (middle ear infection).

· MRI (Jan 2026): Normal cranial nerves (VII & VIII) and inner ear structures, with no malformations—making her an excellent candidate for implants.

· She is currently receiving treatment (Mometasone nasal spray) for her ear infections.

· Immediate Needs: Bilateral cochlear implant surgery, post-operative auditory rehabilitation, and developmental neurology follow-ups.


---


The Ongoing Struggle


· The war in Gaza didn't just destroy our home—it inflicted deep psychological trauma on our children. Hasan, who was making good progress with his speech, has lost significant ground due to the constant noise, stress, and displacement.

· We are living in Belgium with limited resources, far from our extended family and support network.

· We have numerous upcoming medical appointments (including neurodevelopmental consultations in April 2026) and continuous hospital visits. The costs of transportation, specialized medications, and future surgeries far exceed our current financial means.


---


Required Medical Plan


1. For Hasan:

· Purchase of a new external sound processor and spare parts.

· Weekly speech therapy sessions to regain lost language skills.

· Regular ENT and audiology check-ups.

2. For Aysal:

· Urgent bilateral cochlear implant surgery (to be scheduled soon).

· Long-term auditory-verbal therapy and rehabilitation.

· Pediatric neurology monitoring to ensure healthy neurodevelopment alongside her hearing recovery.


---


Our Call for Support


We are reaching out to kind-hearted individuals, humanitarian organizations, and charities to help us provide:


· Coverage for the medical devices (processors and implants).

· Funding for the surgeries and post-operative care.

· Support for speech therapy and psychological rehabilitation to help our children overcome their trauma and catch up on lost developmental milestones.


Every contribution, no matter how small, will be a profound gift to Hasan and Aysal—it will give them the chance to hear the beauty of life, to learn, and to build a future despite the horrors they have endured.


---


How to Donate


Bank Transfer / Donation Details:

(Please insert your fundraising link, IBAN, or campaign page here)


For more information or to verify our case:

(Insert contact details, social worker reference, or campaign manager info here)


---


Attestation & Medical References


We hold official medical reports from CHU Saint-Pierre (Brussels) and the Centre Comprendre et Parler, confirming all diagnoses, the need for surgery, and the urgent requirement for new devices. Our treating physicians (Dr. Layal Abi-Khalil, Dr. Céline Leclercq, and audiologists at the center) are actively following both cases.


---


With profound gratitude and hope,

The Hijazi Family (Hasan, Aysal, and their parents)

Mouscron / Brussels, Belgium – 2026


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,120 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $10,700 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve