Title: Help Manuel Secure His Future: Legal Fund

Hello, my name is Manuel. Four years ago, I came to this country with a dream to work hard, contribute, and truly become a part of this society. Since arriving, I have worked consistently, paid my taxes, and done everything the right way.

Unfortunately, my journey to legal residency has hit a massive wall. My Form I-485 (Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status) has been pending with immigration for a very long time. Despite my best efforts to check on my case, I am stuck in a frustrating state of limbo. I cannot fully build my life or have peace of mind while my future hangs in the balance.

Why I Need a Lawyer and Why I Need Your Help:

The only way left to force the immigration agency to give me an answer is to file a Mandamus Lawsuit in U.S. Federal Court. This is a complex legal action that requires a professional immigration attorney. A lawyer must draft the federal complaint, serve the government, and fight the government's attorneys to prove that my case delay is unreasonable.

While I am proud to have a steady job, my regular wages only cover my basic cost of living. Federal litigation lawyers are incredibly expensive, and I simply cannot afford the thousands of dollars required for retainer fees and court filing costs on my own.

How Your Donation Helps:

Every single dollar raised through this campaign will go directly toward:

Hiring a licensed immigration attorney to take my case to federal court. Covering federal court filing fees and administrative legal costs.

Being trapped in this system prevents me from moving forward. Your support will give me the legal voice I need to finally get an answer on my permanent residency. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing my story with others.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, generosity, and for helping me finally become a full part of this community.﻿