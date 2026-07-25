Hello everyone. My name is Ethan Cumbers, and I'm the founder of Titanium Gaming.

Titanium Gaming is a gaming community where players can compete, earn cash prizes, and be part of something bigger than just playing games. My goal is to build a place where gamers can enjoy friendly competition, improve their skills, and have opportunities to earn real rewards while being part of an active community.

Titanium Gaming will begin with a Reddit community and a Discord server.

The Reddit community will be open to everyone. Members can chat, share gaming highlights, ask questions, participate in free events, and stay updated on everything happening within Titanium Gaming.

The Discord server will be where official competitions and tournaments take place.

To join the community, players can purchase a one time Founding Membership for $3. This membership will grant permanent access to the Discord server and recognize members as supporters who helped build Titanium Gaming from the beginning.

Each game will have its own section within Discord. Members simply join the game they want to play, sign up for tournaments, and compete.

Titanium Gaming will feature both Competitive Play and Ranked Play.

Competitive Play allows members to earn their place among the top players. Winning tournaments or earning the VIP title in a game will qualify a player for Ranked Play.

Each game will have only ten ranked players. The top three players in each game category will receive cash prizes on a weekly or monthly basis, depending on the growth of the community. Players ranked four through ten can challenge higher ranked players to improve their position, keeping competition active and exciting.

In addition to ranked competition, Titanium Gaming will host special tournaments with larger prize pools. Some tournaments may require a small entry fee. A portion of each entry will go directly toward the prize pool, while the remaining amount will help support the growth of Titanium Gaming, including future events, streaming, and community improvements.

There will also be free daily and weekly events on Reddit where members can participate in word searches, gaming challenges, trivia, speed runs, and other activities for chances to win prizes.

As Titanium Gaming grows, I plan to introduce optional Premium Memberships. Premium members may receive benefits such as exclusive tournaments, early access to events, special community badges, bonus rewards, and other features. The basic Founding Membership will always remain available for those who simply want to be part of the community.

Supporters who donate will receive additional benefits, including reserved spots for special events, exclusive supporter recognition, early access to new features, and opportunities to apply for paid moderator positions as the business grows.

Every tournament and major event will be streamed live so the community can watch, interact, and celebrate together.

This is only the beginning. As Titanium Gaming continues to grow, I hope to expand into larger tournaments, bigger prize pools, sponsorship opportunities, merchandise, and eventually community projects that give back to people in need.

I'm asking for your support because every successful business starts with an idea and people who believe in it. Your donations will help fund startup costs, build the official website, improve streaming equipment, establish prize pools, advertise the community, and turn Titanium Gaming into a place where gamers from around the world can compete, connect, and earn rewards.

Thank you for taking the time to read my proposal. Every donation, no matter the amount, helps bring Titanium Gaming one step closer to becoming a reality. I truly appreciate your support and hope you'll join me as one of the first members of the Titanium Gaming community.