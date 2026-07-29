Being a Momma Dream! IVF Only Option Left!

As a kid I dreamed of marrying Prince Charming, having kids, animals and a home. My life may did not turn out the way I dreamed it would. There are dream catchers that catch bad dreams while you sleep life. I wish you could wave your dream catcher in the air and all of my dreams and plans would come true.

I forgot all about my dreams and goals when I was 12 & my baby brother was 17 days old. 3 days after Christmas my momma was murdered by my stepdad. I thought it was a nightmare and I would wake up and she would be there. My world turned upside down and became a game of survival.

I went from being a child to an adult overnight. Why was my momma taken before her dreams could come true? I remember right after my momma died, my grandpa sat me down and told me that when horrible things happen in our lives we can either let it make us bitter or better, the choice is up to us. I want to be a better person.

When I think of my original dream of being Cinderella, I think of the song that she sings, “A dream is a wish your heart makes when you're fast asleep. In dreams you lose your heartaches, whatever you wish for, you keep. Have faith in your dreams and someday your rainbow will come smiling through. No matter how your heart is grieving, if you keep on believing the dream that you wish will come true.” Judy Garland’s sings in, “Over the Rainbow”, “and the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true.”

I found my prince charming later in life, we have a home and animals, but one dream that I am still dreaming of is being a mom. My mom was my best friend, and I want a baby of my own. My only option at my age is IVF. It is so expensive and my window of being able to still have IVF as an option is closing. I am getting close to menopause. So, I am asking for you to help make this dream that my husband and I are daring to dream come true.

Thank you all in advance and God Bless.







