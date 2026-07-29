Tiny Home Project For A Family In Need

Hi! My name is Emily. I have two young children, ages twelve and seven.

I wanted to share a little piece of our journey with you all!

As a single mom, I’ve been working step by step alongside our church family to build a tiny home for my kids and myself—a place we can call our own. It hasn’t been easy, but through a lot of prayer, faith, hard work, and God’s guidance, we’ve made it this far; trusting God's plan and timing every step of the way!

This home isn’t just wood and nails. It’s safety, stability, and a fresh start for my little growing family. We have come so far, but are at the point where we need a little help to complete this project.





We’re getting closer to the finish line, and I am beyond grateful for how far we’ve come!

However, there are still several final pieces we need to complete before we are move in ready. God has lead me here, as I am reaching out to anyone feels led to support our project in hopes of reaching our goal! We are in need of materials, volunteers for labor, prayer, wherever you may feel called to aid this project along.

Every single contribution, prayer, or share truly means so very much to us. This home represents a new beginning for my children and myself; a safe haven where stability and faith can thrive.

Thank you for believing in us and for being part of our journey—I can not begin to express the amount of gratitude we hold for each and every person involved in making this project happen.

It means more than I can put into words!