Tiny Hearts of America was created from a simple belief: every child deserves a chance to feel safe, supported, and cared for. Growing up in a small town in South Carolina, I witnessed the struggles many families face — from food insecurity and limited resources to children needing encouragement, guidance, and safe spaces to grow.





Our mission is to address critical needs affecting children through programs focused on hunger relief, emotional wellness, education support, and community outreach. Through initiatives like Tiny Tummies, Tiny Essentials, Bright Future Initiative, Healing Hearts Program, and Safe Haven Initiative, we work to provide meals, essential supplies, mentorship, resources, and hope to children and families who need it most.





Every donation helps us make a direct impact — whether it provides a child with a meal, school supplies, hygiene items, comfort, or access to programs that remind them they matter.





We are asking for your support as we continue building a movement where no child is forgotten and no family feels alone. Your contribution, no matter the size, helps us reach more children, expand our programs, and create brighter futures.





Every small donation puts a child’s heart and belly at ease.

Together, we can show children that their lives matter, their dreams matter, and their future matters.





Support Tiny Hearts of America today and help us continue changing lives — one child, one heart, one community at a time.



