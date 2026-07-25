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Help Tim Walk Again

Raised$5,729 USD

Fundraiser created byAudra Larke

Fundraiser funds will be received by Audra Larke

Help Tim Walk Again

🌟💔 It was November, and life threw a curveball when my husband, Tim, had a stroke in 2025. Since then, he's been on an incredible journey of recovery, fighting against all odds to regain his strength and independence.

Imagine the shock as we rushed him to the hospital that fateful day. The ICU was not where anyone wants to spend their time; it felt like a never-ending nightmare. Tim underwent a craniectomy—a life-saving surgery to relieve brain swelling—and for weeks, he lay there silent and motionless under tubes and machines.

But Tim is no stranger to challenges. A proud Navy veteran who had just retired from his mechanic job the year before, he's always been resilient. Even as we navigated those dark days in LTAC (Long-Term Acute Care), he kept fighting. He was determined to come off that ventilator and start rebuilding what the stroke tried to break down.

Now, three months into recovery at a subacute care hospital, Tim is gearing up for another critical step: getting his skull reconstructed. But as we face this next phase of healing, I can't help but feel overwhelmed by the cost of specialized inpatient rehab—a necessary step that could make all the difference in helping him regain normalcy and independence.

🌈Tim has always been a man with dreams bigger than life's challenges: restoring his 1950 Dodge Wayfarer, enjoying simple days outdoors, or even just getting back to daily routines like driving again. It breaks my heart that these moments are now threatened by financial constraints rather than the progress he’s making in therapy.

That’s why I am reaching out today. To all of you who have fought battles unseen and known struggle—your support would mean more than just funds; it symbolizes hope, resilience, and a community rallying around one of our own as Tim fights to walk the path back home.

Your donation doesn't just pay for rehab days; it pays for dreams coming true again. Every dollar counts in turning pain into progress and despair into determination. Let’s show Tim that his community believes in him, just like he believed in so many others during those tough years of service overseas. 💪🌟

Will you join us on this journey? Click the link below to donate—let's help Tim get back on his feet and reclaim every moment of joy in life!

Thank you from the bottom of my heart,

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