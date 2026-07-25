Support for Tim Sjoerdsma

We’re asking for continued prayers and support for our dear brother Tim as he is still fighting a cancer that is much more aggressive than we hoped. Tim is in treatment in Mexico and will continue with the Immunity Therapy Center (ITC) as he presses forward.

We know God is mighty to heal, and we are praying for His full restoration over Tim.

Any financial support will go directly to Tim and his family to help him with the continued treatment in Mexico.

We are deeply grateful to each and every one of you who has surrounded Tim and his family with love, encouragement, support, and prayer, it has meant more than words can express.