Tim Shunk Family accident support

This fundraiser for a family emergency is being put up for a wonderful friend of mine who is a father, grandfather, and an overall great man. Timmy has been a hard working provider for his family for 30+ years beginning at age 18. Timmy has raised a great family and spends significant time with his boys and grand children. Timmy is a hard working guy who would always give a hard days' work to help anyone in need. He is the first one to jump up to put in sweat labor for anyone in need. He and his wife (Kim) has always been active in their community giving back to kids as well as raising kids with the same mindset. Truly a great family.

This family's life was changed forever Friday 6/21/2024. Timmy was working as a laboring hand as he has for 30+ years when a concrete boom truck malfunctioned overhead with a portion of the boom falling on him changing he and his family's life forever. Timmy is currently in the hospital recovering from multiple breaks in his neck, back and damage to his spine. He currently has no feeling from chest down. I am asking for everyone's prayers for the best prognosis in what will be a long recovery. Timmy has always been one of the hardest working, helpful, active men I know. Tim is old school as he has always cut wood to prepare for the winter as his family's only source of heat. He fixes everything himself. He helps others with repair on vehicles, homes, you name it.

Tim and his wife Kim have always been hard working and self sufficient providing for their family. They have always helped out people they know who were in need. As long as I have known them, they have never asked for help, only provided it. It is now time for our friends/family network to help them out. Although they have always taken care of their family and funds and saved appropriately, nobody can be fully prepared for everything they have ahead. They do have health insurance and are hoping for the appropriate support from his employer. Yet, they will have a long road where neither (Tim or Kim) will be able to work and will need to travel to clinics for rehab on a long road of recovery. Just like the rest of us they have to maintain a home and mortgage. Their home will require modifications for Tim as he recovers from his injuries. I am calling on friends and family to help with the recurring monthly bills so that the Shunk family can focus on his recovery.

I thank each and every one of you for taking the time to read this, and I thank each of you who are able to assist. May you all have a wonderful day, and God Bless!



