Help Timmy Recover from Heart Surgery

Hello friends and community, I’m reaching out with a heavy heart on behalf of my stepfather, Timmy Green. Timmy is a hardworking, devoted single father to his 11-year-old son, Adam, who depends on him every single day. Timmy has lived in Huntsville his entire life—born and raised—and has always been someone who shows up for others, works hard, and takes pride in providing for his family.

He is a talented carpenter who specializes in trim work and custom staircases, putting care and craftsmanship into everything he builds. But right now, Timmy is facing one of the hardest moments of his life. In just a couple of weeks, he will undergo open-heart surgery, and during his recovery, he will be unable to work for at least four months.

As a single father, this means not only facing a serious medical procedure, but also the overwhelming stress of how to provide for Adam during that time. We are asking for help to cover rent, utilities, food, and basic living expenses so that Timmy can focus on healing and being there for his son. Any additional support will go toward what we expect to be significant medical bills.

This situation came on quickly, and we are doing everything we can to support them—but we can’t do it alone. If you’re able to give, no matter the amount, it would mean more than words can express. And if you can’t donate, simply sharing this would help us reach others who might be able to.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for taking the time to read this and for keeping Timmy and Adam in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.