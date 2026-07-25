A victim of fraud

Hi….my name is Tim Jackson. I’m a 77 year old son of a Pearl Harbor survivor..a stage 4 cancer survivor by the grace of God Almighty..and a long time resident of Pensacola.

As a Christian man..my faith in the Lord Jesus has gotten me through many a tough time. Let me start my sad story with you.

On June 30, 2025, I got a phone call from a man claiming to be a Sargent with the Escambia County Sheriffs Office telling me there was a warrant out for my arrest(see pictures)…looks absolutely real doesn’t it? Turns out it was all a lie. These evil men, at least 3, said I could handle this one of two ways…ciminally meaning deputies come to my house RIGHT NOW and “haul me away in handcuffs” in front of all my neighbors..or civillay, I could pay the fines.

Put yourself in my shoes…77 year old guy, unemployed living on Social Security! Could you handle the public humiliation of going to jail? And all this over my supposedly not showing up for jury duty!! They claimed they had a letter I signed acknowledging I had received the summons from the court and this was their proof. I asked to see the letter and was told the law says ONLY after my arrest or the fines were paid could I se it…and by now in the conversation the Sargent had passed me over to a “ Captain Cooper”.

I was staring at this warrant, official seals and all…facing going to jail and all that involved…or pay the fines…for not appearing and failing to comply.

Talk about scared…so I gave in to paying the fines. I was directed to go to their pre-determined bitcoin ATM and deposit $15,000., and all the while my phone HAD TO BE LEFT ON…so they could monitor who I was talking to. They said there was a gag order and I must not speak to anyone about what was happening or deputies would come immediately and arrest me. They said they knew my exact location because on the GPS in my phone.

After paying the $15,000.00 I started to drive to the sheriff's department was told via the Captain on the phone I had somehow violated the gag order?? And now in order to make that go away, I had to pay an additional $9,000.00 in fines. They directed me to another ATM at a Circle K.

The employees there noticed what I was doing \going thru and told me to stop putting the money in the ATM. They called deputies who came and took my phone to speak with this “Captain Cooper” and told me it was all a lie..a scam..after I had deposited $5,000.00 in the ATM.

Heartbroken…just lost $20,000.CASH

This was all so real looking. I was threatened from the beginning to NOT DISCONNECT my phone\ hang up,etc. or deputies would come to arrest me via the phone GPS.

This could happen to you…and since I live alone…there was no one to turn to for help. AND…with my phone being demanded to be left on and with me at ALL TIMES…they could hear everything I was saying.

These guys were professional…I wasn’t the first. Sad and embarrassing…you have no idea…

God Bless you all…

T.J.