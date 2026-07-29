Hi, I’m a 65-year-old small business owner who’s never stopped working. Every day I’m still out there grinding to take care of myself, my four family members, and our two dogs — that’s six mouths (and four paws) depending on me. These past couple of years have been brutally tough. Costs keep climbing, business has slowed, and no matter how many extra hours I put in, the numbers just aren’t adding up anymore. I’m proud to still be working at my age, but I’m reaching a point where I can’t keep stretching every dollar thin enough to cover rent, groceries, utilities, pet food and vet care, and the everyday needs of my family.I’m not asking for a handout — I’m asking for a hand up. Any amount you can give will go straight toward keeping the lights on, the business running, food on the table, and our dogs healthy and happy. Even $5 or $10 truly makes a difference and reminds me that good people still show up for one another.If you’re able to help, I’ll keep you updated with honest progress reports and photos of the family (and the dogs, of course — they’re the best part). If you can’t donate, a share would mean the world.Thank you from the bottom of my heart for even reading this. At 65 I still believe in hard work, but I’m learning it’s okay to let people help carry the load for a little while.With gratitude,

MadMax583 (Hmorton583)Quick tips for your campaign:

Add a recent photo of yourself with your family and dogs (people connect more when they see faces and fur). Set a realistic goal (start with what you actually need for 1–2 months of bills). Update the page regularly — donors love knowing their money is helping.

This version is honest, warm, and shows you’re still working hard — exactly the kind of story that resonates on crowdfunding sites. Would you like me to tweak the tone, make it shorter, or add any specific details (business type, names, exact needs, etc.)? Just let me know!



