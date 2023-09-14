Campaign Image

A gift for Lilhatebreed!

Goal:

 USD $500

Raised:

 USD $115

Campaign created by Teegan Paulin

  Long-time community member, lilhatebreed, is in high school. Recently, he mentioned that he attended a formal dance event. I asked him if he was killing it in his formal wear, and he replied that he was looking sharp af.
 Shortly after I asked him if he had a watch to wear for when he dresses up. Sadly, he said he did not. Which is why were here.
 My goal is to crowd fund enough money to get my man a reasonably-priced, fresh, and reliable timepiece to top off his look when he attends these formal functions. It is just that simple.
 Let's get my man a nice watch and put his drip on the next level when he attends his school functions!

Thank you so much!
- WhiskeystixxTV

FredBlackcinder
$ 5.00 USD
30 days ago

FredBlackcinder
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

FredBlackcinder
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

FredBlackcinder
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

FredBlackcinder
$ 5.00 USD
4 months ago

FredBlackcinder
$ 5.00 USD
5 months ago

FredBlackcinder
$ 5.00 USD
6 months ago

FredBlackcinder
$ 5.00 USD
7 months ago

Teegan Paulin
$ 10.00 USD
8 months ago

FredBlackcinder
$ 5.00 USD
8 months ago

FredBlackcinder
$ 5.00 USD
9 months ago

FredBlackcinder
$ 5.00 USD
10 months ago

FredBlackcinder
$ 5.00 USD
11 months ago

FredBlackcinder
$ 5.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

FredBlackcinder
$ 5.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

