TIME SENSITIVE Vol EMS Unit Faces Sudden Eviction

TIME SENSITIVE: 31-Year-Old Volunteer Emergency Rescue Unit Faces Sudden Eviction need Pro-Bono Legal Aid to Save Lifesaving Disaster Equipment.





I’m writing on behalf of our volunteer emergency medical, communications, and disaster recovery service Emergency Medical Rescue of New York City a BLS-D First Response agency. We are a 501 (c) 3 not for profit corporation.





We provide Volunteer EMS, communications and disaster recovery services to the communities of the five boros of the City of New York.





We were First Responders to the World Trade Center on 9/11 as well involved in the recovery. We also were responders and involved the recovery after Super Storm Sandy. We made over 150 trips delivering much need emergency equipment, including an ambulance, to the other Volunteer Emergency Services agencies the were decimated by the effects of the storm.





In 2008, EMR-NYC proudly added Segways to it's fleet. We have the first Segway Response Team in New York City. We are now able to make patient contact quicker than with an ambulance. The Segways allow us to provide medical coverage in Parks and the City Streets.





In 2014 EMR-NYC acquired a 2004 Sprinter Communication vehicle. Since the acquisition of the vehicle it has been used to support bike tours, health fairs, Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES) events and support the NYC OEM CERT program.

We have had donated office and storage for our emergency equipment space at Glen Oak Village for the past 16 years of our 31 year existence. They have threatened to throw out all of our emergency medical, communictations and disaster recovery equipment that we have in our office and storage rooms at the location.





We need help in filing for a temporary restraining order against them so we have time to find a new location. We are also looking for the funds to move, to find a new donated office and storage location, and a place to park our communictations vehicle.





In 2025 we celebrated our 30th anniversary.We have been there for the Citizens of New York since 1995 and hope to continue our mission to keep the people of NYC safe.





Anything you can do to help us would be greatly appreciated.





God Bless and Thank you



