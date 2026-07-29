stranded and short on rent - any help to get me back on my feet would mean the world, even a little 🙏 I feel bad and embarrassed even to have to do this but I know there's good people out there that are willing to help. I've known my wife for 7 years we've been married for one year she's an immigrant been here in the usa for a 11/2 years and going through the process of trying to get her residency it's been a very hard battle and it's still far from over. But in the process of getting through these obstacles I have lost my job and car so this has been really hard for me, im from Houston Texas and I came to Ohio to seek help from my oldest son but it didn't go as planned ive been here now for 7 months and now I'm trying to get back to Texas and get my feet grounded again and Texas is where my wife is because of the court hearings she has to attend to . So its been extremely hard being away from her and her being frightened of the things she has to face without me there . I do have a job back in texas when I get there so any support help will be used to get me back to texas and buy a car and pay rent and again I'm so grateful for anyone that would be willing to help me out.