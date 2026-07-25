Every Sunday, Christians around the world gather to sing. Those songs do more than express our faith. They help shape it. The truths we sing become the truths we remember, believe, and carry with us throughout the week.





Every generation needs faithful, Gospel-centered songs it can call its own. While God has blessed the Church with many wonderful worship songs, there is always a need for new music that is rooted deeply in Scripture, rich in theology, and simple enough for everyday congregations to sing with confidence and joy.





That is the vision behind ’Til Everyone Has Heard.





This project is a brand-new album of original congregational worship songs centered on a single invitation: to confess our need for Christ, renew our love for Him, and return to the mission He has given His Church - to make the Gospel known until everyone has heard.





These songs are being written with local churches in mind. They are intentionally crafted to be accessible for all sizes of music teams while remaining biblically faithful, Christ-centered, and spiritually nourishing. Our prayer is that these songs won’t simply be listened to - they will be sung by congregations, shaping hearts and pointing people to Jesus for years to come.





Partnering with respected singer-songwriter and producer Jeremy Casella, along with an outstanding team of musicians, vocalists, engineers and designers, we’ll create a recording that serves the Church with excellence while keeping the focus where it belongs: on Christ and His Gospel.





Our goal is to raise $24,000, which will fully fund every stage of the project - from arranging, recording, and production to mixing, mastering, artwork, and promotion so these songs can reach churches and believers around the world.





Whether you’re able to give $25, $100, $500, or become one of 24 people who give $1,000, every gift brings this project one step closer to becoming a reality.





Most of all, we ask that you would pray with us. Pray that God would use these songs to encourage His Church, strengthen believers, and draw people to Christ wherever they are sung.





If the Lord leads you to partner with us financially, we would be deeply grateful. Together, we can help place Gospel-rich songs into the hands and voices of God’s people for years to come.





Thank you for believing in this vision. We can’t wait to share these songs with you. And, Lord willing, hear them being sung in churches… until everyone has heard.