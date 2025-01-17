Save Tiger the Cat

This is Tiger the cockleshell cat from Belize! Her family has unfortunately had to move abruptly to their home country for medical care and is not expected to permanently return. As such, Tiger needs to be rehomed.

We are fundraising to get her back to Canada where she can stay with our family permanently! She has already bonded with us as we have been staying with her & feeding her here in Belize daily.







All funds will go to air fare, rabies vaccine, microchipping & Canadian inspection. Any leftover (IF that is the case) will strictly be used for any toys, food, cat tree, litter, or anything else that would bring Tiger comfort.

We only have a week to organize her return as we leave the country, otherwise she will be once again left alone at her house until and unless somebody will take her in. However, with the over-abundant cat population here, it will be very difficult to find her a home.



Follow along with Tiger’s journey on my Tik Tok @emmbydesign! Let’s see what we can do!