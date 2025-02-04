Supporting Tiffany's Recovery

Tiffany was admitted to the ER on Jan 10th due to breathing concerns after having the flu. There she and Robert found she was suffering from double pneumonia, both lungs infected, as well as being in DKA due to her blood sugars. She was admitted to the ICU. She was still very labored breathing and put on a ventilator the next day. Besides flu and pneumonia she had a staff infection in her blood. For a couple of days it seemed like she was recovering, but things go worse. She had to start dialysis, and a week after admittance, she was moved to Medical City Plano so she could be put on an ECMO machine, it would oxygenate her blood so her lungs could rest and heal. She was also given a tracheotomy so she wouldn't have to be intubated on the vent. The next week they woke her up from sedation and she was slow to respond. A CT scan of her head found she had suffered a stroke, though before or after the start of this wasn't clear. Even after she was off the sedation and awake, she wasn't responsive in her body. A neuro consult discovered she had likely suffered AIDP, perhaps Guillain-Barré syndrome or something similiar. She is slowly recovering from that, being able to move more of her body and have more strength in her muscles as the days have passed, but its still a slow process. She still has the trach in and isn't able to speak, drink, or eat, though is starting to slowly improve on the speech tests. From here, she is headed to a long term care facility as she's no longer in acute danger, just working on getting back to the vibrant woman she was before.

After the 2023/2024 house repair disaster, with the insurance company dragging their feet and drawing out the length we were outside of the home, having to pay for asbestos abatement, relocating us at the very last minute from an AirBNB to 2 hotel suites with 5 pets in tow and having to pay for storage the whole time, the Ross family was tapped out and just starting to recover, but not prepared for starting 2025 with a huge medical emergency with long term recovery needs.