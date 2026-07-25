Thunderbuddy needs a new smile

Our rescue cat, Thunderbuddy, has been an amazing little friend. We got him as a juvenile after he had been living on the streets behind a church for the first few months of his life. Since we didn't get him as a kitten he was wary and unsure of us at first. Preferring to hide from us until the smell of food brought him out to socialize and be loved on. But with time and patience he has become a good friend and companion to all of us and his fellow pets. He gets along with all the other animals we have and even chills out with the dogs.





But recently our little Buddy has had a problem. He has either injured his mouth or gotten an infection that is keeping him from eating or grooming, and is very painful. He catches himself when opening his mouth to eat or talk to us. And will often run away for a day or two if the pain doesn't abate with a little working of his jaw, coming back dirty and stinky and with a thick black buildup around his mouth and on his chin.





Anything dealing with the mouth in cats is automatically complicated and expensive. From the get go they have to sedate them to get in and even check up to see what's wrong. If we are lucky the procedure will be simple and only 1 or 2 teeth will be bad and need to be removed, or an infection/abscess will need to be dealt with. But there are conditions that can require many or all their teeth to be removed. and the cost for something like that is well beyond our ability to pay. And our Buddy deserves a chance to make it after the hard start he suffered through. Any help anyone can offer is appreciated by us and our little Buddy.