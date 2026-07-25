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Helping homeless youth with a hand up

Monthly Goal$6,400 USD
Total Raised$17,306 USD
Raised this month$515 USD

Fundraiser created bySara Rank

Fundraiser funds will be received by T.H.U.G Life ministry

Helping homeless youth with a hand up

🌟 Every child deserves a chance at happiness, and that's something I believe deeply—especially after seeing firsthand just how much one person can change the world.

While many have their heads held high, there's still too much heartbreak out in the world—heartbreak that starts with young people who find themselves without a home through no fault of their own. It’s heartbreaking because these are kids like any other: full of dreams, potential, and stories just waiting to be lived. 🌱

We at T.H.U.G life ministry, a nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless youth, have seen the power that even small acts can bring into these young lives—like when we helped Ben and Jake secure their first apartment. They were determined, bright-eyed with dreams of becoming active members in their communities. But they needed help navigating the hurdles between where they stood and their future. With our support, they now have a safe place to dream big without worrying about survival.

But here's where it gets tough: we’re hitting a financial roadblock right when so many young people need us most. With the rising cost of secure housing opportunities, host homes, and basic needs like furniture and utilities—things that feel simple but are crucial blocks in building lasting stability are getting further out of reach.

This is why I’m reaching out to you, my friends on social media. Imagine if we could make one more young person's future one of hope and stability. How about ensuring they have the support and care needed for their dreams not just to survive but thrive? Let’s give them hope that despite life's curveballs, someone out there believes in their bright futures too! 🌟

Let’s come together—your contribution can mean a warm bed or meals on the table. Imagine what we could accomplish if everyone reading this shared their strength with just one more person? Let's make miracles happen for these deserving youth and give them hope, stability, and love 💖

Ready to be part of something bigger than ourselves—to protect our most vulnerable citizens when they need us the most? Then let’s do it. Click that donate button or share post because every little bit counts towards making a world where hope isn't just possible, but real for all children. 💲🤝✨

#HomelessYouth #GivingTuesdayNow #HopeForTomorrow

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