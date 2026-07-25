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Through the Narrow Gate Mission Fund

Fundraiser created byMathew Olson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sweatshirt Shepherd

Through the Narrow Gate Mission Fund

Through the Narrow Gate Corp is a 501(c)(3) non-profit ministry inspired by Jesus' powerful words in Matthew 7:13-14 (NASB):

"Enter through the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the way is broad that leads to destruction, and there are many who enter through it. For the gate is small and the way is narrow that leads to life, and there are few who find it."

We believe the narrow gate is Jesus Christ—the only Way, the Truth, and the Life (John 14:6). In a world that celebrates the wide road of easy belief, cultural conformity, and fleeting trends, we are committed to guiding middle-school through early-college youth toward the hard, joyful path of authentic discipleship.

Through Sweatshirt Shepherd media content, we deliver bold, relatable apologetics content—short videos, deep dives, and real-talk discussions—that equip young people to defend their faith with confidence and gentleness (1 Peter 3:15). We tackle tough questions: Does God exist? Is the Bible reliable? Why suffering? How does faith hold up against science and culture? Our goal is simple: help the next generation stand firm when the world pushes back.

Every dollar donated goes directly to:

  • Youth Apologetics Training: Camps, workshops, resources, and events that teach students to articulate and live out truth.
  • Local Outreach: Supporting youth groups, back-to-school Bible drives, and community service that shares the Gospel right here at home.
  • Global Missions: Sending teams to partner with organizations like Children’s Cup—building CarePoints, sharing hope, and making disciples in places like Honduras.

We reject superficial faith. We choose the narrow path—costly, counter-cultural, and eternally rewarding. Your support helps us raise up a generation that says, “Here am I. Send me!” (Isaiah 6:8) and steps boldly through the gate.

Ready to partner with us?

Donate today—100% tax-deductible. One gift can send a teen on mission, equip a student with truth, or launch the next video that changes a life.

Click “Donate Now” below. Together, we’re building the Kingdom, one young heart at a time.

Thank you for standing with us.

Through the Narrow Gate Corp | EIN 41-2394637 | IRS-approved 501(c)(3)

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