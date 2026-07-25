Three-Month Mission Trip to Moldova

I'm heading to Moldova for a three-month missionary trip. I'll be volunteering as a teacher's assistant in an English class at a Christian school run through a church called Biserica Filadelfia. Outside of school hours, I will disciple high school-age girls, some of whom may have had to leave their families to pursue faith in Jesus, and on Sundays, serve the church in kids ministry, student ministry, and worship leading. Depending on how things unfold, this trip might lead to a longer-term opportunity.





Your support would help make this time possible! Thank you so much for standing with me as I serve in Moldova.