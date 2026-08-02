Three little survivors need a fresh start

Help Me Give Three Rescued Kittens a Healthy New Beginning

A few weeks ago, I learned about three kittens living in someone’s basement. They weren’t receiving the care they desperately needed. When I saw them, I couldn’t walk away.

I brought all three kittens home and immediately realized they were sick. They had intestinal worms, eye infections, and upper respiratory infections. They were scared, underweight, and needed medical attention, patience, and love.

Since bringing them into my home, I’ve been working hard to help them recover. They’ve received treatment, nutritious food, a safe place to sleep, and the affection every animal deserves. Watching them slowly become playful and begin to trust people has been incredibly rewarding.

Now I need your help.

The next steps in their journey include:

Neuter surgeries Vaccinations Deworming and any additional medical care Food and treats Cat litter and litter box supplies Cleaning supplies, toys, and other daily essentials

My goal is to raise $2,000 to ensure these kittens receive everything they need to become healthy, happy, and ready for loving forever homes.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward their care. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would mean just as much.

Thank you for helping me give these three little lives the second chance they deserve. Your kindness truly makes a difference.



