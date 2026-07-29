Three Hearts One Beat Stand for Justice in DC Ga

My name is Cindy King, and my family is fighting a battle we never imagined — a battle for truth, justice, and the safe return of our loved ones. My son and daughter‑in‑law were arrested in Douglas County, Georgia after our infant granddaughter experienced sudden medical symptoms that were misinterpreted as abuse. Instead of receiving medical answers, our family was shattered by false accusations.

We know the truth.

We know their innocence.

And we know God is not finished with this story.

Our granddaughter’s symptoms align with known medical conditions — but proving that requires independent medical experts, legal defense, and resources far beyond what our family has. We are fighting to bring them home, clear their names, and reunite our family.

What We Need Help With

Your support will go directly toward:

Legal defense and attorney fees Independent medical specialists Case documents, travel, and court costs Advocacy and public awareness Reunification efforts for our family

Why We’re Asking for Help

We are a family of faith. We believe in truth. We believe in justice.

But we cannot fight this alone.

Every prayer, every share, and every donation helps us push back against a system that too often mislabels medical crises as crimes. Your support gives us the strength to keep going.

Our Promise

We will remain transparent.

We will continue to update supporters.

We will fight until our family is whole again.

Thank you for standing with us.

Thank you for believing in justice.

Thank you for helping us bring our babies home.

Three Hearts, One Beat — united in truth, anchored in faith.



