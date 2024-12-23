Threads for Success 2025 Annual Program

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,545
🌟 Help Us Empower Young Men on Their Journey! 🚀Please consider a donation to ensure our 2025 program goals are met.
At Threads for Success, a Detroit based non-profit, we're on a mission to make a lasting impact, and we need your support! We're raising funds to further our cause and equip young men from Metro Detroit, as they step into adulthood.
About Threads for Success:
👔 We host an annual transformative program, offering immersive coaching sessions led by industry experts.
🎙️ Participants get hands-on experience with mock interviews facilitated by seasoned professionals.
🎭 Interactive role-playing scenarios provide practical insights, building confidence to navigate challenges.
Why Threads for Success Matters:
🚀 Skill Enhancement: Boosting crucial skills from effective communication to interview mastery.
🤝 Networking Opportunities: Creating valuable connections with industry professionals.
💼 Empowering Futures: We believe in empowering individuals to reach their full potential.
How You Can Help:
Your contribution supports this dynamic program, creating a day of inspiration, learning, and growth. Together, we weave the threads of knowledge and opportunity into the fabric of a successful future.
🌟 Our Vision for 2025:
This year, we aspire to expand our impact and grow our program offerings to the local schools and partner programs.
Why Your Support Matters:
💼 Boosting Confidence: A well-fitted suit instills confidence and empowers young minds.
📚 Investing in Education: $500 scholarships contribute to their educational pursuits.
🤝 Building Futures: Together, we're shaping the leaders of tomorrow.
How You Can Make a Difference:
Your contribution directly impacts these young men, providing not only a suit but also a scholarship opportunity for their journey.
🔗 Donate Now -
$50 provides a professional shirt and tie
$250 funds a complete interview outfit
$500 contributes to a student's scholarship
Any amount makes a difference! Ready to make an impact?
Every donation brings us closer to our goal. Join us in making a lasting difference in the lives of these future leaders!
Save The Date - Our next annual day of service event is scheduled for March 29, 2025
Visit www.ThreadsforSuccess.org for more information.
#ThreadsForSuccess #EmpowerYoungMinds #DonateForChange
In memory of our friend, Rob Wachler.
This Grant is provided by the Giver Army "Barnabas Fund," which focuses on empowering other organizations that share hope with others. We love what you have going on and continue to pray for the success of all involved. May God continue to provide for you and all that you do. Philippians 4:19
December 23rd, 2024
Threads for Success recently welcomed 3 new board members to our mission. Darwin Filey, Darryl James and Tracy Shelton-Parks have committed their time and efforts to helping Threads for Success grow our program and support of the the young men we serve. Please say a prayer for them as they work to make us a stronger organization.
July 11th, 2024
Our edited event video from our March TFS event at the Durfee Innovation Society is live. Check out the story of one of our participants and how the program impacted him.
We still need to meet our fundraising goal this year in order to expand our program offerings ahead of the new school year. Please donate if you can!
February 12th, 2024
Our campaign is up and running with our first corporate donation from the incredible team at CCS Presentation Systems. We look forward seeing support and engagement grow as the mission of TFS is shared.
