🌈 Threads for Success: Help Us Get Ready for Scho

As another school year approaches, I'm doing everything I can to make sure my children are ready to start the year with confidence. Like so many families, we've been facing financial challenges, and buying new school clothes has become more difficult than I ever imagined.





I'm asking for a little help so my kids can have the clothing they need to walk into school feeling comfortable, confident, and ready to learn. Every child deserves the chance to focus on making friends, learning new things, and enjoying the school year—not worrying about whether they have clothes that fit.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward purchasing school clothes and other basic back-to-school necessities. If you're unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any kindness you can offer. Your support, whether through a donation or a share, will help my children start this school year with confidence and hope. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for being part of our journey.