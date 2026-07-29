GiveSendGo Logo

Help the T.O. Bulldogs Hit Cooperstown Dreams!

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$1,675 USD

Fundraiser created byChristina Rice

Fundraiser funds will be received by Thousand Oaks Bulldogs

Help the T.O. Bulldogs Hit Cooperstown Dreams!

Hello, family, friends, baseball-lovers and dream-chasers. Meet the Thousand Oaks Bulldogs, a scrappy 12U "rec ball" team with hearts bigger than the field. These boys have been grinding since summer 2023 and bonded like brothers (three of them have played together for five straight years). They’re not the flashy travel-ball kids with endless budgets. They’re the underdogs. Now, they’re one step away from the ultimate baseball bucket list: Cooperstown All Star Village, July 2026.

This isn’t just a tournament. It’s a sleep-away baseball camp in New York—a week of pin-trading with thousands of kids from across the country, late-night junk food feasts, and playing under the lights in the biggest games of their young lives. Win or lose, it’s the kind of memory that sticks forever. But for 12-year-olds, this is their only shot. 

The dream started bright. The boys were pumped—Cooperstown felt miles away, but possible. Then life threw curveballs. After their first season together, their beloved coach (a team dad) faced medical issues and had to step down. Two new coaches jumped in, then a third. The Bulldogs rallied.

But not everyone could stay. Financial strain and family schedules got in the way and a few players had to walk away. The team played fall 2025 anyway: won some, lost some, came back from massive deficits even when the scoreboard didn’t agree. They fought like Bulldogs. Then, winter hit hard. All three coaches—and their players—quit.

We’re down, but not out. The remaining families? We’re picking up the pieces with each family making monthly payments to keep this dream alive. We just found a new coach, we’ve already raised $9000 with more fundraisers in the works, and we’re recruiting new players. 

We Need Your Help to Get There! We’re short on funds for:

• Tournament fees (we’re still making payments to Cooperstown)

• Field Rentals for Training (why are middle school fields so expensive?)

• Insurance (required to play on the fields)

• Pins for trading at Cooperstown

• Cross-country travel (flights, lodging, etc.)

Every dollar gets us closer to bunk beds in New York, pins on lanyards, and a 12-year-old’s baseball dream come true.  

This is their one shot. Let’s make it a grand slam! Thank you for your support. Oh, and our 501(c)(3) paperwork is in the work, so your donation could be tax deductible if we're granted that status.We'll let you know!

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $365 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,450 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve