Help the T.O. Bulldogs Hit Cooperstown Dreams!

Hello, family, friends, baseball-lovers and dream-chasers. Meet the Thousand Oaks Bulldogs, a scrappy 12U "rec ball" team with hearts bigger than the field. These boys have been grinding since summer 2023 and bonded like brothers (three of them have played together for five straight years). They’re not the flashy travel-ball kids with endless budgets. They’re the underdogs. Now, they’re one step away from the ultimate baseball bucket list: Cooperstown All Star Village, July 2026.

This isn’t just a tournament. It’s a sleep-away baseball camp in New York—a week of pin-trading with thousands of kids from across the country, late-night junk food feasts, and playing under the lights in the biggest games of their young lives. Win or lose, it’s the kind of memory that sticks forever. But for 12-year-olds, this is their only shot.

The dream started bright. The boys were pumped—Cooperstown felt miles away, but possible. Then life threw curveballs. After their first season together, their beloved coach (a team dad) faced medical issues and had to step down. Two new coaches jumped in, then a third. The Bulldogs rallied.

But not everyone could stay. Financial strain and family schedules got in the way and a few players had to walk away. The team played fall 2025 anyway: won some, lost some, came back from massive deficits even when the scoreboard didn’t agree. They fought like Bulldogs. Then, winter hit hard. All three coaches—and their players—quit.

We’re down, but not out. The remaining families? We’re picking up the pieces with each family making monthly payments to keep this dream alive. We just found a new coach, we’ve already raised $9000 with more fundraisers in the works, and we’re recruiting new players.

We Need Your Help to Get There! We’re short on funds for:

• Tournament fees (we’re still making payments to Cooperstown)

• Field Rentals for Training (why are middle school fields so expensive?)

• Insurance (required to play on the fields)

• Pins for trading at Cooperstown

• Cross-country travel (flights, lodging, etc.)

Every dollar gets us closer to bunk beds in New York, pins on lanyards, and a 12-year-old’s baseball dream come true.

This is their one shot. Let’s make it a grand slam! Thank you for your support. Oh, and our 501(c)(3) paperwork is in the work, so your donation could be tax deductible if we're granted that status.We'll let you know!