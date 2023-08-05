Saving innocent lives

This is for people who have lost "heart" (courage and confidence) from natural or man-made disasters. It has become a problem similar to an "elephant in a room" - so big it cannot be ignored, as there are 10,000,000+ traumatized (overwhelmed by a catastrophic event) persons in the United States, alone. Recovering a sense of optimism means to trust that things will get better. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr: "When are we going to do something?”

And a celebrity: "...so broken by the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unbearable heartbreak." Yolanda King: "...not right and left, but right and wrong.” That is, someone in a wrong place at a wrong time - survivors of mass shootings, hate crimes (mothers sobbing at government hearings), communities buried by a flood (as in deadly Central Texas floods), or the Los Angeles, California ICE firestorm.

Time to do something about it - we have an extensive online program (no-cost) to help people get a life back. We also want to do a large stainless-steel cross monument - and that is what we are raising funds for - which will have professional videos online of it ...to inspire people to read more of the ACG program, and let it do something for them. These tragedies are a silent humanitarian crisis.

What our organization, American Cross Global, does is to provide an extensive de-churched values program, so that people may recover some "heart". Not crass beliefs, just what works. "Approximately sixty-four million Americans— one in five —identify as 'spiritual but not religious'. They reject organized religion but maintain a belief in something larger than themselves (The Atlantic, January 2018)."

Some would like more depth and detail on the project. We have done a few updates for you (below).

AmericanCrossGlobal.org is a 501(c)(3), EIN 83-1984508.