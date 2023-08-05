Saving innocent lives

Goal:
This is for people who have lost "heart" (courage and confidence) from natural or man-made disasters. It has become a problem similar to an "elephant in a room" - so big it cannot be ignored, as there are 10,000,000+ traumatized (overwhelmed by a catastrophic event) persons in the United States, alone. Recovering a sense of optimism means to trust that things will get better. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr: "When are we going to do something?”
And a celebrity: "...so broken by the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unbearable heartbreak." Yolanda King: "...not right and left, but right and wrong.” That is, someone in a wrong place at a wrong time - survivors of mass shootings, hate crimes (mothers sobbing at government hearings), communities buried by a flood (as in deadly Central Texas floods), or the Los Angeles, California ICE firestorm.
Time to do something about it - we have an extensive online program (no-cost) to help people get a life back. We also want to do a large stainless-steel cross monument - and that is what we are raising funds for - which will have professional videos online of it ...to inspire people to read more of the ACG program, and let it do something for them. These tragedies are a silent humanitarian crisis.
What our organization, American Cross Global, does is to provide an extensive de-churched values program, so that people may recover some "heart". Not crass beliefs, just what works. "Approximately sixty-four million Americans— one in five —identify as 'spiritual but not religious'. They reject organized religion but maintain a belief in something larger than themselves (The Atlantic, January 2018)."
Some would like more depth and detail on the project. We have done a few updates for you (below).
AmericanCrossGlobal.org is a 501(c)(3), EIN 83-1984508.
August 5th, 2023
“People are emotionally exhausted. We are seeing a cascade of collective traumas (Roxane Cohen Silver, of the University of California at Irvine)." Beverly Kingston, director of the Center for the Study and Prevention of Violence at the University of Colorado, asked: “How do we heal collective trauma?"
Our cause is not meant to be a cure-all. Nevertheless, it may give those overwhelmed by a natural or man-made catastrophe something they can hang onto, to come out of misery. The point is: people can make small changes in the way they live, and ultimately create a big change in their lives.
August 5th, 2023
“After 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last week, extraordinary trauma continues to haunt several survivors and the community alike (CNN, June 1, 2022).” “It is almost impossible to wrap our minds around the fact that a 6-year-old 1st grader brought a loaded handgun to school and shot a teacher; however, this is exactly what our community is grappling with today,” Newport News Mayor Phillip D. Jones said January 7, 2023.
An NBC headline: "Shooting at Nashville Christian school leaves 3 children and 3 adults dead (March 28, 2023)". And a headline in USA Today, May 7, 2023: "Gunman kills 8 in rampage at Texas mall in nation's 200th mass shooting of 2023". These problems aren't going away. And this is what happens when you do nothing. "People going about their daily lives in schools, parks, grocery stores and medical buildings in communities big and small must now grapple with the trauma and grief that lingers when the shooting stops (CNN, May 8, 2023)."
August 5th, 2023
A purpose of a cross is to help lift a person out of a pit of despair; this to be located near the geographical center of the lower forty-eight states, near Interstate 40. It is a universal concept - it can mean a power against evil. Discovering the power of the cross against unseen evil is penetrating the darkness. The medal of St. Benedict has this written on the back:
"May the cross be my light. Step back, Satan...drink your own poison." Americans hate to read. But if they can look at videos of a large stainless-steel cross taken from the ground and from the air, placed online for them to view - they are more likely to look at three or four topics of interest on the ACG program, and move in a direction of a positive future. With a virtual tour, one can visit the site from home.
July 19th, 2023
A fair question to ask is - how can a cross help people recover some heart? The sign of the cross goes back to early Christianity. If it was important then, it is important now. The message of the cross means to: a) trust that things will get better no matter how bad they seem, b) expect the best possible outcome from any given situation, and c) a belief that good will triumph over evil.
A cross isn’t an ornament: it’s something much stranger - a disrupter of every fakery and an answer that makes a mockery out of every foolish question. As is written: "He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away." A goal is for people's well-being, so they can believe in themselves again. A percentage may be allocated to fundraising.
May 23rd, 2023
Over a fifteen year period of time, the organization developed a large, extensive program – 135 topics, 25 links, 500 pages, in 103 languages, to help these people get a life back – www.americancross.org. The problem is 𝑨𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒏𝒔 𝒉𝒂𝒕𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅. People won’t read that which applies to them, so efforts to help traumatized persons go down the drain.
The idea is to create a large stainless-steel cross monument, with online videos taken of it – so the Tik-Tok generation will read the program, before it is too late for them. The organization makes it clear that nobody has a cure-all, but we believe we can make a difference.
