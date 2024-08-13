Supporting Thomas Lane

Thomas Lane reported to work at the Minneapolis third precinct on May 25th, 2020. He had completed field training four days before. He was proud to be a new officer serving Minneapolis, his fellow residents and the MPD. It was the culmination of a long-held dream.

Thomas had no idea his life would never be the same.

The dispatched call that changed Thomas’ life – and so many other lives – involved a report of counterfeit money being used. You’ve probably heard about that incident, which involved a man named George Floyd. There have been thousands of stories, but few include details about what Thomas did that day.



When Mr. Floyd resisted getting into a police vehicle, Thomas offered to put the squad car’s AC on and sit with him. When Mr. Floyd was restrained on the ground, Thomas spoke out and twice suggested rolling him on his side. Thomas expressed concern about excited delirium. Thomas called CODE 3 for an ambulance. It was Thomas who performed CPR on Mr. Floyd before paramedics took over.



Thomas Lane followed to the letter the police training he received from MPD.



The next day, May 26th, 2020 Thomas found out he’d been terminated from the MPD through a local newscast.

A week later, Thomas was charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. He went to trial before a federal jury in February 2022. The jury found Thomas guilty of violating Mr. Floyd’s civil rights. Thomas was sentenced to 2.5 years in federal prison. Later, Thomas accepted a plea bargain on state charges of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. The state sentenced him to 3 years.

Thomas has served his sentences at FCI Englewood prison in Colorado. While incarcerated he worked as a math teacher and a tutor helping inmates earn their GED. And he worked the suicide watch to prevent others from self-harm. Thomas is scheduled to be released in August 2024, and he’s determined to change his life for the better while following the terms of his release.



Being a Minneapolis police officer was a job Thomas was passionate about, one he believed would allow him to give back to Minnesota, the state he’d always called home, all the way through graduation from the U of M.

There’s much more you don’t know about Thomas, details that speak to his character.

Thomas chose to serve his internship with the Ka Joog organization in the Cedar Riverside complex. There, he worked as a STEM tutor focused on science, tech, engineering and math projects with Somali youth.

Thomas spent three years volunteering with the Police Activity League, where he took the time to get to know the kids. That was his way, whether he was giving his time as an after-school mentor with students at Bel Air Elementary School or with the Bike Cops For Kids Safe Summer Nights BBQ.

In the police academy, Thomas coordinated a volunteer program for his fellow cadets at Mary’s Place, a transitional shelter downtown. They helped with child care and served meals. At MPD academy graduation, December 2019 Thomas shook hands with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who gave him the Community Service Award.







For Thomas and his loved ones, May 25th, 2020 began a nightmare: Four years as a pariah, four years without income, four years of fear and the prospect of no career, no future. Even so, Thomas is determined to rebuild his life.

Thomas and his family would have never survived without the support of close family, loving friends, and deep faith. We know that there are good people in the world, and that’s why we have started this fundraiser – to help welcome Thomas home, and to help him begin to rebuild his life.