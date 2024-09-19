Campaign Image

Home Sweet Home for Thomas and Angie

Goal:

 USD $8,000

Raised:

 USD $730

Campaign created by Refuge Church

Campaign funds will be received by David Paul Cameron

This is your opportunity to partner with Refuge Church & make a difference in the world!

Refuge Church is setting a goal to get Thomas & Angie a home (an RV as requested).

Thomas & Angie arrived at Refuge Church homeless & had spent no more than 3 days in a bed in 3 years. They had been living in trucks, tents & wherever they could lie their heads down. 

The givers of The Refuge have generously provided a motel room for the last 3 months, but we want to give them a permanent solution & help them to never be homeless again!

Your giving will make a difference! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Stacy Lambert
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 130.00 USD
3 months ago

Briones Palacios
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Salinas Family
$ 101.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

JwH
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Jeff Ilene
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Love and Blessings, brother!

Anonymous Giver
$ 130.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 49.00 USD
3 months ago

Christiani Bachmann
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

D2 D4 Lizbeth Ybarra
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

