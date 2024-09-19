Home Sweet Home for Thomas and Angie

This is your opportunity to partner with Refuge Church & make a difference in the world!

Refuge Church is setting a goal to get Thomas & Angie a home (an RV as requested).

Thomas & Angie arrived at Refuge Church homeless & had spent no more than 3 days in a bed in 3 years. They had been living in trucks, tents & wherever they could lie their heads down.

The givers of The Refuge have generously provided a motel room for the last 3 months, but we want to give them a permanent solution & help them to never be homeless again!

Your giving will make a difference!