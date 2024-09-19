Home Sweet Home for Thomas and Angie

Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $730
Campaign funds will be received by David Paul Cameron
This is your opportunity to partner with Refuge Church & make a difference in the world!
Refuge Church is setting a goal to get Thomas & Angie a home (an RV as requested).
Thomas & Angie arrived at Refuge Church homeless & had spent no more than 3 days in a bed in 3 years. They had been living in trucks, tents & wherever they could lie their heads down.
The givers of The Refuge have generously provided a motel room for the last 3 months, but we want to give them a permanent solution & help them to never be homeless again!
Your giving will make a difference!
Love and Blessings, brother!
