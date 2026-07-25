Thomas the Miracle

Alex and Amy have 4 children. The youngest’s name is Thomas. Thomas was not due to arrive until July 3rd 2026.

While camping over the weekend, Amy started experiencing bleeding at 36 weeks pregnant. She was rushed to the McCall hospital, then air lifted to the Boise airport, then taken to down town St. Lukes via ambulance. After an ultrasound was performed, Alex and Amy were informed that baby Thomas potentially had multiple genetic disorders. His intestines were outside his body, they were told there would be heart defects, that he was 3 lbs total in weight, he was breech, that Amy’s placenta was obstructed, and that Amy would need to deliver early (by induction or cesarean), and that once Thomas was born, he probably wouldn’t survive very long. They anticipated multiple surgeries immediately upon delivery, and even then, the doctors had very little hope for him.

Amy was released from the hospital Monday the 8th with the expectations of delivering a child with a potentially heart breaking outcome. They leaned on the Lord, remained in His peace, and their hearts were flooded with hope. There is nothing that our God can’t do.

At 1:08am on Wednesday the 10th of June, Amy was rushed into the OR immediately upon arrival to the hospital due to the extreme loss of blood. Thomas was born via emergency c-section.

What happened next was nothing short of a miracle. Thomas was born with his intestines in a sac outside of his body, he does not weigh much, but other than that there are no other obvious signs of genetic disorders such as trisomy 13 and 18. (This was also something the doctors were fearful of him having which led them to believe his life expectancy would be short).

He is still alive as I take the time to share with you their story. Which is far more than what was originally expected. There is a great chance that Thomas will survive everything that he is up against. They are still doing testing, we are unsure of his heart condition at this point, and there are many things that need answered.. but his life is a miracle.

This give send go is being created with the hopes of the financial assistance in the following:

Alex working is the only source of income for this family. Due to the need of him being there for his wife while she was hospitalized, he has missed a lot of work. He will continue to need to be there not only to support his wife and his new son, but their other 3 children as Amy takes the time to heal from her traumatic delivery of Thomas. By donating, you are helping cover their rent, their food, their bills, their gas to and from the hospital, etc. Our goal is to try to provide them with at least 30-60 days of coverage for their finances.

Amy and Alex do not have medical insurance. They have met with the social worker at the hospital, and there are many plans in motion on how to receive aid if they are accepted, but there will still be medical bills that need covered, not only for Amy, but for Thomas as he stays in the NICU and for future medical procedures as he continues to grow and develop.

There is still much uncertainty as to how Thomas’s life will go. Many surgeries, an extended stay in the NICU, repeat visits to the hospital. They are taking it one day at a time. But one thing we know for sure is that God is good all the time. There is nothing that He can’t do. What doctors said would be impossible, God said He is in control and He can make possible what looks impossible to man.

ANY DOLLAR COUNTS. NOTHING IS TOO SMALL. We are so grateful for anything anyone can donate. Our goal is $10,000, but God knows what Amy and Alex need.

Father God I pray that you bring this fundraiser in front of the people that need to see it. That even if they can’t donate financially, that they can cover the Balfe’s in prayer. God I pray that you bless the people donating to this cause. We pray for Thomas, that he would continue to grow strong while in the NICU, and that he be covered in the blood of Jesus. I pray that Amy and Alex will remain in your arms, seeking your truth, your comfort, and your peace. May this time of difficulty end up being a radical testimony to what you can do. You have already shown us so much just through how Thomas arrived into this world, and we choose to continue to have faith. In your son’s name we pray, amen.





If you’ve made it this far, thank you. May God bless you.



