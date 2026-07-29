Thomas Family Help

I’m Felicia, Newly Single Mom of three beautiful children.

We are currently going through some financial hardships and I’m between a rock and a hard place. I don’t have any childcare for my kids, and am living solely of the small amount of a child support I occasionally receive. I will be going to college in the fall when my children return to school, and will be able to find a part time job at that time for when I am not at school but kids are.





I know God will provide!

We just need to get through the next two months.





I scrounged up enough money to get us a small apartment, because we were living with a family member in very insanitary conditions and couldn’t stay there.





This money will go towards apartment rent, food for my children, and two new tires (my front two tires are balding).