Thobani Viki schizophrenia

My name is Thobani Viki, I'm from Zimbabwe Africa refugee

I have schizophrenia mental illness

I was born with mental illness

I can't get disability approval because I'm not a citizen of USA yet

I'm permanent resident with green card

I take invega sastina injection every month at greensboro nc behavioral health

My doctor has tried to write a letter to convince the disability approval to understand my case but its still on appeal

I have been locked up because of this mental illness and I served my time

No charges in the meantime but

I have no strong mentality to work a regular job or go to school

I have help from my family but they're getting tired of waiting for my disability approval

My biological father is locked up and my step mom is no longer with my father



