This young family could really use your help...

My daughter's fiancé was killed in a motorcycle accident about three years ago while she was seven months pregnant with his child.





After the birth of my incredible granddaughter, my daughter was struggling, but she eventually found new love and hope once again for a future.





She ultimately ended up having a second child with this man and provided me with my beautiful grandson.





A few nights ago, he was in an accident coming home from work late at night, which led to numerous injuries. He has been in the hospital for days now and surgery may be necessary.





He works a job that requires him to be physically active, and with numerous broken bones, he is not going to be able to work for approximately two months. My daughter will have to take some time off to help him tend to his injuries. Needless to say, this is a problem.





This is where you hopefully come in. We are going to do everything that we can to help keep this young family afloat, but with two children under three years of age, new medical expenses, and my daughter as the only source of income now, any assistance is truly appreciated.





You would be helping a couple of really good young people and some even more amazing grandkids. I thank you so much for anything that you can give. Even if it's just a mention in your prayers.





Thank you all so much! And God bless you!