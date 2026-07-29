This months groceries and rent

Hi everyone,

This is really hard for me to write, but I’m in a place where I truly need help. I’ve been going through a financial hardship that’s left me struggling to cover basic needs like rent and groceries. I’ve tried to hold things together on my own for as long as I could, but right now I’m at risk of falling behind and I don’t have enough to get through the month.I’m employed as a caregiver, and I also spend time volunteering, because helping others has always mattered deeply to me. But upon the recent loss of a dear family member, funeral expenses and such have put me in this position of needing financial assistance. I normally am the first to lend a helping hand, and often put myself last. Now I am the one in need of a little bit of help, so i can hopefully not lose everything I've literally worked so hard for. I’m not asking for anything beyond what I need to get by in all honesty.... Just enough to keep a roof over my head and food on the table for myself, my disabled child, my 2 cats and 2 dogs while I work through this situation. Any amount, no matter how small, would truly help ease this pressure. Even if yyore unable to donate, just sharing this would mean more than you know. I genuinely appreciate any kind of support. Prayers are more than welcomed! Thank you for taking a moment to read this and for caring. It’s not easy to ask for help, but I’m holding onto the last tiny bit of hope I've got left in me that I can get through this with a little support.

Sincerely, Nicole<3