Mom makes $100 a month with a 10k tax foreclosure!

This Mom only makes $100 a Month! And the house she inherited has a 10k tax foreclosure!

I bought a kennel from this mom and this is what I found!





Nicole is newly divorced with 5 children and she just applied for government assistance for basics. Her ex-husband is "looking" for a job and isn't contributing.





All the neighbor kids hang out at her house too which puts a stress on groceries. She won't say no to the kids coming over, she's too kind hearted, but over whelmed.





She recently inherited the home they live in along with it's tax bill of 13k+. The tax foreclosure notices ate beginning to come in. She's thrown everything she had at it and now it's just over 10k but she's got nothing left.





Additionally, her car doesn't fit all the kids (it overheats, but it's getting worked on), then her roof leaks, her washer and dryer are inadequate, and half the house's electricity doesn't work.





She's miles out in the country so resources aren't easy to reach. I brought out laying chickens and feed, in addition to what goods I could spare from our pantry and I hired a mechanic but that taps me out.





Can you help Nicole too?

This mom needs some help!







